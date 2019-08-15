Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 7.05 N/A -2.74 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, BeyondSpring Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $69.17, with potential upside of 82.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BeyondSpring Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.