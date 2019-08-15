Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|45
|7.05
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.12
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, BeyondSpring Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $69.17, with potential upside of 82.07%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BeyondSpring Inc.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
