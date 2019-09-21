Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|44
|6.72
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 58.71% and an $57.5 consensus target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
