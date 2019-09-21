Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.72 N/A -2.74 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 58.71% and an $57.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.