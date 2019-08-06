Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Contrasting side by side

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 7.06 N/A -2.74 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 139.87 N/A -5.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.64 shows that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 81.31% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $69.17. Albireo Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $62 consensus target price and a 153.16% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Albireo Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 79.2% respectively. 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Albireo Pharma Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.