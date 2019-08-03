Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Comparing side by side

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|46
|7.16
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-110%
|-89%
Risk and Volatility
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.64 and its 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.06 beta.
Liquidity
Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $69.17, and a 78.87% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 32.2% respectively. About 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|-3.17%
|-13.68%
|-58.97%
|25.34%
|-44.72%
|51.24%
For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.
