Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Comparing side by side

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 7.16 N/A -2.74 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Risk and Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.64 and its 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $69.17, and a 78.87% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 32.2% respectively. About 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.