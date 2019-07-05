Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Stock Price Rose While Hamilton Lane Advisors Lifted Position by $1.25 Million; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Price Declined, Alpine Associates Management Cut Stake

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 65,561 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has risen 19.79% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 27/03/2018 – ESPERION PHASE 2 STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/03/2018 – Esperion Reports Positive Results In Late-stage Trial Of Heart Disease Treatment — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Patients Treated With Bempedoic Acid Also Achieved Significantly Greater Reduction of 33 % in High-Sensitivity C-reactive Protein; 08/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and; 04/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 07/03/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at March 2018 Investor Conferences; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS SAYS BEMPEDOIC ACID OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THE PHASE 3 STUDY; 14/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 4.08M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppdai Group Inc. by 570,784 shares to 63,271 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cloudera Inc. by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,549 shares, and cut its stake in Carbon Black Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 20,334 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce New York invested in 0.01% or 10,819 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Ltd Co holds 0% or 1,132 shares. Northern Trust owns 290,033 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Grp Pcl has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Tekla Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 184,607 shares. Amer Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). State Street has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Us Savings Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,100 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd invested in 123,334 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,840 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 313 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Wasatch Advsr has 637,789 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 1.81 million shares to 6.07M shares, valued at $43.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 210,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 819,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Infrareit Inc.