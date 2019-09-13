Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Stock Declined While Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Decreased Stake by $1.43 Million; Berkley W R (WRB) Shareholder Trust Co Of Vermont Raised Stake by $338,780 as Stock Price Rose

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) by 70.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 31,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 13,137 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, down from 44,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 187,130 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 07/03/2018 – Esperion Reports Positive Results In Late-stage Trial Of Heart Disease Treatment — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Adds Esperion Therapeutics, Exits Cavium; 02/05/2018 – Esperion: Positive Top-Line Results From Phase 3 Study of Bempedoic Acid; 07/03/2018 – Flanked by rivals and skeptics, Esperion flips positive data on first PhIII for a potentially game-changing cholesterol pill $ESPR; 23/05/2018 – ESPERION – STUDY 3 ACHIEVES ADDITIONAL 26% LDL-C LOWERING ON BACKGROUND OF MAXIMALLY TOLERATED LDL-C LOWERING THERAPY IN PATIENTS CONSIDERED STATIN INTOLERANT; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintif; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc; 07/03/2018 – #2 Flanked by rivals and skeptics, Esperion flips positive data on first PhIII for a potentially game-changing cholesterol pill $ESPR; 22/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 49.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 15,677 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, up from 10,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 178,661 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company New (NYSE:WFC) by 11,049 shares to 129,405 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Inflation Prot Secs Etf (VTIP) by 6,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,161 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 3,159 shares to 5,075 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curtiss (NYSE:CW) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mammoth Energy Services Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESPR shares while 27 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.84 million shares or 8.68% less from 25.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Pa accumulated 1,164 shares. One Trading Lp invested 0.01% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). California State Teachers Retirement owns 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 38,390 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 3,128 shares or 0% of the stock. Tru Communications Of Vermont owns 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 300 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 6,486 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Point72 Asset LP reported 66,773 shares. Rhenman Prtnrs Asset Mngmt has 412,093 shares. Product Prns Limited Liability invested in 0.18% or 64,339 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 32,047 shares. Chase Inv Counsel Corporation has 0.32% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 13,700 shares. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 9,773 shares. 17,488 are held by Ubs Asset Americas. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) or 1.06 million shares.

Analysts await Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-2.01 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.15 from last year’s $-1.86 per share. After $-2.01 actual EPS reported by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.