Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Shares Rose While Hamilton Lane Advisors Increased by $1.25 Million Its Holding; Codexis (CDXS) Holder Farallon Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $1.90 Million as Stock Declined

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.70% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.66M, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 47,954 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 47.86% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON; 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codexis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDXS)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 109,168 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has risen 19.79% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 10/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug succeeds in mid-stage study; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Access Event Set By Chardan for Apr. 3; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Research and Development Expenses $40.9M; 04/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 02/05/2018 – Esperion: Met Primary Endpoint of Safety, Tolerability in Largest, Longest Duration Study; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics: Study Met Primary Endpoint With 30% Additional LDL-C Lowering; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Expects FY18 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Be $135M-$145M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Translate Bio Inc by 400,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 409,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.79M shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppdai Group Inc. by 570,784 shares to 63,271 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intersect Ent Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,560 shares, and cut its stake in Dropbox Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.