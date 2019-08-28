Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Shares Declined While Tekla Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $1.69 Million; United Fire Group Lowered Its U S Bancorp (USB) Stake by $912,000 as Stock Rose

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $51.64. About 1.44M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 42,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 184,607 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41 million, up from 142,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $971.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 178,013 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 15/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion; 23/05/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – CUMULATIVE PHASE 2 / PHASE 3 DEMONSTRATES BROAD EFFICACY AS WELL AS SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION PHASE 3 BEMPEDOIC ACID STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 14/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. — ESPR; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION SAYS BEMPEDOIC ACID OBSERVED TO BE SAFE,WELL-TOLERATED; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 22/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Adds Esperion Therapeutics, Exits Cavium; 29/05/2018 – Esperion Announces the Appointment of Jay P. Shepard to Bd of Directors

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 41,457 shares to 193,263 shares, valued at $28.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cellectis Sa by 63,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,035 shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc..

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.