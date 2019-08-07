Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Shareholder Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Upped Its Holding by $1.25 Million; As Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Valuation Declined, Horizon Investments Boosted Its Stake

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 78.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 30,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 70,095 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 39,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 15.46 million shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 381,261 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 07/03/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at March 2018 Investor Conferences; 27/03/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug succeeds in mid-stage study; 22/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 29/05/2018 – ESPERION ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JAY P. SHEPARD TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – Esperion: Study Achieves Added 26% LDL-C Lowering on Background of Maximally Tolerated LDL-C Lowering Therapy in Patients Considered Statin Intolerant; 14/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Esperion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESPR); 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc; 10/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – ESPERION MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF SAFETY & TOLERABILITY

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co (NYSE:AWK) by 3,893 shares to 13,923 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 6,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,245 shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy Com.

