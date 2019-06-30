Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Shareholder Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Boosted Its Position; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holder United Asset Strategies Has Boosted Holding

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 4,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,058 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, up from 69,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.39. About 3.61 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 788,589 shares traded or 39.99% up from the average. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has risen 19.79% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 27/03/2018 – ESPERION STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR); 21/04/2018 – DJ Esperion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESPR); 27/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH 30% ADDITIONAL LDL-C LOWERING; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintif; 07/03/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug succeeds in late-stage study; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: LDL-C Lowering for Bempedoic Acid Group Was 23 % From Baseline; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Patients Treated With Bempedoic Acid Also Achieved Significantly Greater Reduction of 33 % in High-Sensitivity C-reactive Protein; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: 12-week Study Met Its Primary Endpoint With LDL-C Lowering Totaling 28 %; 07/03/2018 – #2 Flanked by rivals and skeptics, Esperion flips positive data on first PhIII for a potentially game-changing cholesterol pill $ESPR

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc. by 20,079 shares to 22,589 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,105 shares, and cut its stake in Cloudera Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Bancorporation accumulated 0.01% or 500 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 11,100 shares in its portfolio. 6,126 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Rhumbline Advisers holds 31,227 shares. Cim Invest Mangement owns 7,144 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Bailard Inc accumulated 0.15% or 59,500 shares. Element Cap Mngmt reported 6,047 shares stake. Ameriprise holds 0% or 25,495 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 109,044 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 273,677 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amer International accumulated 14,591 shares. Barclays Plc reported 0% stake. Riverhead Capital Limited Company holds 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) or 392 shares.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 58,348 shares to 55,443 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,803 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

