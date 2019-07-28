Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Holder Hamilton Lane Advisors Increased Stake; Alpinvest Partners Bv Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Stock Price Rose

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 348,549 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has risen 19.79% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 07/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS SAYS BEMPEDOIC ACID OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THE PHASE 3 STUDY; 04/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2 Study of Bempedoic Acid Added-On to a PCSK9 Inhibitor in Patients wit; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – BEMPEDOIC ACID ADDED-ON TO A PCSK9 INHIBITOR OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THIS STUDY; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 07/03/2018 – #2 Flanked by rivals and skeptics, Esperion flips positive data on first PhIII for a potentially game-changing cholesterol pill $ESPR; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics: Study Met Primary Endpoint With 30% Additional LDL-C Lowering; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.1M; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Volume Surges Almost 110 Times Average

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Investments reported 120,240 shares stake. Moreover, Cap Ltd Ltd Liability has 0.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12,324 shares. Tealwood Asset Inc reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Old Dominion Capital Management Inc has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nexus Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 270,283 shares or 4.71% of the stock. Troy Asset Management Limited accumulated 2.81 million shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt owns 70,060 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. 207,888 were accumulated by Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited. Corsair Capital Limited Partnership has invested 1.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 36,401 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 77.99 million shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Moreover, 10 has 2.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bessemer Grp holds 8.10 million shares or 3.67% of its portfolio. Trust Co Of Virginia Va holds 195,526 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt has 2.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 228,182 shares.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76 billion and $73.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 36,273 shares to 92,929 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 69,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 3,128 shares. Natixis holds 0% or 12,468 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Pnc Finance reported 6 shares stake. Proshare Limited Liability Com holds 11,600 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 14,840 shares. Voya Inv Llc has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 5,045 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,819 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance Com. Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 7,994 shares. Bamco owns 183,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Prtn has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Corp has 1,132 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 195,595 were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

