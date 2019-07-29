Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Holder Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Boosted Position; Aurelius Capital Management LP Trimmed Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stake by $22.00 Million; Shares Rose

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 140,789 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has risen 19.79% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 27/03/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics: Study Met Primary Endpoint With 30% Additional LDL-C Lowering; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Sees Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities to Be $130M-$140M at Dec 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION SHARE RISE 7.8% AFTER HEART PILL RESULTS; 08/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Bempedoic Acid Observed to Be Safe and Well-Tolerated in Study; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS SAYS BEMPEDOIC ACID OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THE PHASE 3 STUDY; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION PHASE 2 STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 07/03/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug succeeds in late-stage study; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintif

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 88,299 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Daiwa Secs has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Voya Investment Management Ltd Llc accumulated 9,451 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 13,106 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 27,570 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Moreover, Pnc Fincl Group has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 6 shares. Moreover, Tekla Management Lc has 0.3% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Moreover, Bailard Inc has 0.15% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 59,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 3,128 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,189 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc accumulated 273,677 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 0.02% or 31,720 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 50,000 shares. Jasper Ridge LP accumulated 9,773 shares.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) by 10,000 shares to 21,267 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc. by 43,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,914 shares, and cut its stake in Mongodb Inc..

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Esperion closes $200M funding deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Esperion (ESPR) Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q4 – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $41.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.