ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC)

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) and Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC), both competing one another are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESCO Technologies Inc. 70 2.69 N/A 3.21 22.83 Rudolph Technologies Inc. 23 3.36 N/A 1.17 20.86

In table 1 we can see ESCO Technologies Inc. and Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Rudolph Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than ESCO Technologies Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. ESCO Technologies Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ESCO Technologies Inc. and Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESCO Technologies Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 7.3% Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 8.8%

Risk and Volatility

ESCO Technologies Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

ESCO Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rudolph Technologies Inc. are 8.1 and 5.7 respectively. Rudolph Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ESCO Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ESCO Technologies Inc. and Rudolph Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ESCO Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Rudolph Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $30, with potential upside of 9.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.5% of ESCO Technologies Inc. shares and 95.3% of Rudolph Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3% of ESCO Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Rudolph Technologies Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ESCO Technologies Inc. -0.3% 1.5% 7.4% 12.04% 32.3% 10.93% Rudolph Technologies Inc. -6.07% 4.31% 6.44% 18.67% -23.65% 19.54%

For the past year ESCO Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Summary

ESCO Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Rudolph Technologies Inc.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions. Its RF Shielding and Test segment designs and manufactures RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. This segment also provides calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The companyÂ’s Utility Solutions Group segment develops, manufactures, and delivers diagnostic testing solutions, which include electric power grid and enterprise management systems for electrical equipment. This segmentÂ’s solutions include protection diagnostics with the Doble Protection Suite and F6000 series, the M4100 and transformational technology of the M7100 Doble Tester, the dobleARMS asset risk management system, and DobleÂ’s Enoserv PowerBase and DUCe compliance tools. Its Technical Packaging segment offers thermoformed products and packaging materials for medical, pharmaceutical, retail, food, and electronic applications. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing and final manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, it provides spare parts. The company markets and sells its products to logic, memory, data storage, flat panel, and application-specific integrated circuit device, and packaging manufacturers. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. offers its products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Austria, Japan, Germany, and China, as well as other European and Asian countries. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Research Corporation. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.