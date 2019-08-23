ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL)

Both ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) and Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESCO Technologies Inc. 74 2.43 N/A 3.21 26.07 Dynasil Corporation of America 1 0.43 N/A 0.07 15.21

Demonstrates ESCO Technologies Inc. and Dynasil Corporation of America earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Dynasil Corporation of America is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than ESCO Technologies Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. ESCO Technologies Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESCO Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 6.5% Dynasil Corporation of America 0.00% 6% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.08 beta indicates that ESCO Technologies Inc. is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dynasil Corporation of America’s 72.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ESCO Technologies Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Dynasil Corporation of America has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. ESCO Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dynasil Corporation of America.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ESCO Technologies Inc. and Dynasil Corporation of America.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ESCO Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Dynasil Corporation of America 0 0 0 0.00

ESCO Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.34% and an $87 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ESCO Technologies Inc. and Dynasil Corporation of America has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.1% and 10.3%. About 2.8% of ESCO Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 30.4% of Dynasil Corporation of America shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ESCO Technologies Inc. -1.88% -0.33% 11.73% 30.4% 36.98% 26.7% Dynasil Corporation of America 0.91% 6.73% 1.83% 6.73% -17.16% 24.72%

For the past year ESCO Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Dynasil Corporation of America.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors ESCO Technologies Inc. beats Dynasil Corporation of America.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions. Its RF Shielding and Test segment designs and manufactures RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. This segment also provides calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The companyÂ’s Utility Solutions Group segment develops, manufactures, and delivers diagnostic testing solutions, which include electric power grid and enterprise management systems for electrical equipment. This segmentÂ’s solutions include protection diagnostics with the Doble Protection Suite and F6000 series, the M4100 and transformational technology of the M7100 Doble Tester, the dobleARMS asset risk management system, and DobleÂ’s Enoserv PowerBase and DUCe compliance tools. Its Technical Packaging segment offers thermoformed products and packaging materials for medical, pharmaceutical, retail, food, and electronic applications. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Research, Optics, and Biomedical. The Contract Research segment develops advanced technology in materials, sensors, and prototype instruments that detect or measure radiation, light, magnetism, or sound for use in security, medical, and industrial applications. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors. The Biomedical segment engages in the development of tissue sealant products. The company distributes its products through direct sales and marketing staff, as well as through manufacturerÂ’s representatives and distributors. Dynasil Corporation of America was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.