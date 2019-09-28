ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) and Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY), both competing one another are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESCO Technologies Inc. 77 1.65 25.22M 3.21 26.07 Digital Ally Inc. 1 0.00 6.33M -1.82 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESCO Technologies Inc. 32,698,042.27% 10.9% 6.5% Digital Ally Inc. 504,221,761.99% 0% -110%

ESCO Technologies Inc.’s 1.08 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Digital Ally Inc.’s beta is 2.55 which is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

The current Quick Ratio of ESCO Technologies Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Digital Ally Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. ESCO Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Digital Ally Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ESCO Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Digital Ally Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 10.72% for ESCO Technologies Inc. with consensus price target of $87.

Roughly 96.1% of ESCO Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.2% of Digital Ally Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.8% of ESCO Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, Digital Ally Inc. has 18% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ESCO Technologies Inc. -1.88% -0.33% 11.73% 30.4% 36.98% 26.7% Digital Ally Inc. 0.88% -17.86% -73.74% -66.86% -54.9% -57.09%

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions. Its RF Shielding and Test segment designs and manufactures RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. This segment also provides calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The companyÂ’s Utility Solutions Group segment develops, manufactures, and delivers diagnostic testing solutions, which include electric power grid and enterprise management systems for electrical equipment. This segmentÂ’s solutions include protection diagnostics with the Doble Protection Suite and F6000 series, the M4100 and transformational technology of the M7100 Doble Tester, the dobleARMS asset risk management system, and DobleÂ’s Enoserv PowerBase and DUCe compliance tools. Its Technical Packaging segment offers thermoformed products and packaging materials for medical, pharmaceutical, retail, food, and electronic applications. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.