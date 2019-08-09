ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Reaches $75.74 After 3.00% Down Move; National Healthcare (NHC) Has 1.43 Sentiment

National Healthcare Corp (NHC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 60 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 42 cut down and sold their stakes in National Healthcare Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 6.26 million shares, up from 6.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding National Healthcare Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 30 Increased: 43 New Position: 17.

The stock of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.24% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $75.74. About 91,132 shares traded. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 36.98% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – WEIR HAS ENTERED INTO A BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ESCO CORPORATION (“ESCO”), A US COMPANY BASED IN PORTLAND, OREGON, FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF US$1,051M AND AN ESTIMATED…; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 15/03/2018 – NY DPS: PSC Rules Against Three ESCOs, OKs 4th ESCO to Serve Low-Income Customers – 03/15/2018; 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – IN 2017 ESCO DELIVERED REVENUES OF US$632M AND PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITA OF US$68M; 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – ESCO BOARD HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION AND SUPPORT HAS BEEN RECEIVED FROM REQUIRED MAJORITY OF ESCO SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – ESCO Corporation to Join Leading Global Engineering Company, Weir; 25/05/2018 – TABLE-Uchida Esco 4699.T – 9-MTH group results; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 73c; 14/03/2018 – ESCO: PURCHASE OF NORTH AMERICAN UTILITY SOLUTIONS PROVIDER; 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC ESE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/SThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.97B company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $73.47 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ESE worth $59.04 million less.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ESCO Technologies Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.65 million shares or 2.73% less from 24.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Prudential holds 0% or 42,642 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 0.01% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 8,896 shares. Swiss National Bank has 47,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Mutual Of America Mgmt has 0% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). The New York-based Van Eck Associates has invested 0.01% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,492 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). First Manhattan invested 0% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Ameritas Invest Partners Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 2,195 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 20,233 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn reported 0% stake. Aqr Cap Lc holds 0% or 4,092 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Com holds 0% or 10,452 shares.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. The company's Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric signature reduction solutions. It has a 23.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s RF Shielding and Test segment creates and makes RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests.

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $84.3. About 6,973 shares traded. National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) has risen 24.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NHC News: 03/05/2018 – NHC Announces 4.2% Increase in Quarterly Common Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Randstad CFO discusses the influence that financial leadership has on company cultures at the 27th National Healthcare Summit; 03/05/2018 – National Healthcare Raises Dividend to 50c; 04/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTHCARE 1Q OPER REV. $243.0M; 02/04/2018 – Waller Boosts National Healthcare Regulatory Practice with the Hiring of Former CHS VP and Associate General Counsel; 03/05/2018 – NHC REPORTS 4.2% BOOST IN QTRLY COMMON DIV; 08/05/2018 – Children’s National Health System and GetWellNetwork Design Digital Pathway for Autism Family Support and Education; 21/04/2018 – U.K.’s National Health Service Struggles With Chronic Shortages; 04/05/2018 – NHC 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.06; 07/03/2018 – The FDA commissioner was speaking at the National Health Policy Conference of AHIP, the health insurer industry group

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in National HealthCare Corporation for 8,487 shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 3,028 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 333,693 shares. The Ohio-based James Investment Research Inc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,582 shares.

