ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) EPS Estimated At $0.78; Zoetis Has 1.18 Sentiment

Zoetis Inc (ZTS) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 368 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 313 sold and reduced their holdings in Zoetis Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 414.06 million shares, down from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Zoetis Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 20 to 23 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 56 Reduced: 257 Increased: 274 New Position: 94.

Analysts expect ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) to report $0.78 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.85% from last quarter’s $0.73 EPS. ESE’s profit would be $20.27M giving it 25.40 P/E if the $0.78 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, ESCO Technologies Inc.’s analysts see 2.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $79.25. About 226,184 shares traded or 97.44% up from the average. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 36.98% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECH SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 68C TO 73C, EST. 84C; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – WEIR HAS ENTERED INTO A BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ESCO CORPORATION (“ESCO”), A US COMPANY BASED IN PORTLAND, OREGON, FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF US$1,051M AND AN ESTIMATED…; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group PLC to Acquire ESCO for $1.05 Bln Equity Value; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group to Buy ESCO for $1.05 Bln, Placing Planned to Raise Funds; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group PLC to Acquire ESCO Corp; 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC ESE.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.55 TO $3.65; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies 2Q EPS 38c; 19/04/2018 – ESCO Corporation to Join Leading Global Engineering Company, Weir

The stock increased 7.64% or $8.6 during the last trading session, reaching $121.17. About 3.88M shares traded or 96.60% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $58.00 billion. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. It has a 42.37 P/E ratio. The firm also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity.

Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. holds 10.67% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. for 372,925 shares. Banbury Partners Llc owns 221,678 shares or 6.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Capital Strategies Llc has 6.38% invested in the company for 45,000 shares. The Singapore-based Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd has invested 6.13% in the stock. Blackhill Capital Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 335,766 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ESCO Technologies Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.65 million shares or 2.73% less from 24.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0% or 972 shares in its portfolio. Interest Gru owns 19,293 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 163 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Everence Cap Mngmt holds 3,220 shares. Brown Advisory holds 552,061 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co reported 0% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). 105,595 are held by Pier Cap Ltd Company. Blackrock accumulated 3.81M shares. Missouri-based Smith Moore Commerce has invested 0.13% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) or 9,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 1.76 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kbc Nv reported 10,628 shares. 18,902 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric signature reduction solutions. It has a 24.77 P/E ratio. The Company’s RF Shielding and Test segment creates and makes RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests.

