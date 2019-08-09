ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) and Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) and Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESCO Technologies Inc. 73 2.49 N/A 3.21 26.07 Trimble Inc. 41 2.97 N/A 1.21 34.81

Demonstrates ESCO Technologies Inc. and Trimble Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Trimble Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ESCO Technologies Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. ESCO Technologies Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Trimble Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) and Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESCO Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 6.5% Trimble Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 5.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.08 shows that ESCO Technologies Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Trimble Inc.’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ESCO Technologies Inc. are 2.2 and 1.5. Competitively, Trimble Inc. has 1.1 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. ESCO Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trimble Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ESCO Technologies Inc. and Trimble Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ESCO Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Trimble Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of ESCO Technologies Inc. is $87, with potential upside of 13.56%. Meanwhile, Trimble Inc.’s average price target is $46, while its potential upside is 20.23%. The information presented earlier suggests that Trimble Inc. looks more robust than ESCO Technologies Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ESCO Technologies Inc. and Trimble Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.1% and 98.5% respectively. About 2.8% of ESCO Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Trimble Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ESCO Technologies Inc. -1.88% -0.33% 11.73% 30.4% 36.98% 26.7% Trimble Inc. -6.57% -7.69% 4.45% 13.51% 20.81% 28.41%

For the past year ESCO Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Trimble Inc.

Summary

ESCO Technologies Inc. beats Trimble Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions. Its RF Shielding and Test segment designs and manufactures RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. This segment also provides calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The companyÂ’s Utility Solutions Group segment develops, manufactures, and delivers diagnostic testing solutions, which include electric power grid and enterprise management systems for electrical equipment. This segmentÂ’s solutions include protection diagnostics with the Doble Protection Suite and F6000 series, the M4100 and transformational technology of the M7100 Doble Tester, the dobleARMS asset risk management system, and DobleÂ’s Enoserv PowerBase and DUCe compliance tools. Its Technical Packaging segment offers thermoformed products and packaging materials for medical, pharmaceutical, retail, food, and electronic applications. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the work processes of office and mobile field professionals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Engineering and Construction segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. Its Field Solutions segment provides guidance and positioning, and automated application systems; and information management solutions, as well as systems to collect authoritative field data. The companyÂ’s Mobile Solutions segment offers fleet and transportation management, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solution; and work management and scheduling, and worker safety and mobility solutions. Its Advanced Devices segment supplies global navigation satellite system modules (GNSS), licensing and complementary technologies, and GNSS-integrated sub-system solutions; global positioning system receivers and embedded modules; and precision products. The company serves agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, environmental management, natural resources, transportation, and utility sectors, as well as governments. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.