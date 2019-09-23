ESCO Technologies (ESE) to pay $0.08 on Oct 17, 2019; Shorts at Lpl Financial Holdings (LPLA) Lowered By 8.49%

ESCO Technologies Inc (NYSE:ESE) is expected to pay $0.08 on Oct 17, 2019. (NYSE:ESE) shareholders before Oct 2, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. ESCO Technologies Inc’s current price of $78.40 translates into 0.10% yield. ESCO Technologies Inc’s dividend has Oct 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $78.4. About 220,833 shares traded or 61.63% up from the average. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 36.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 14/03/2018 – ESCO: PURCHASE OF NORTH AMERICAN UTILITY SOLUTIONS PROVIDER; 15/03/2018 – NY DPS: PSC Rules Against Three ESCOs, OKs 4th ESCO to Serve Low-Income Customers – 03/15/2018; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies 2Q EPS 38c; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.75; 19/04/2018 – ESCO Corporation to Join Leading Global Engineering Company, Weir; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group PLC to Acquire ESCO Corp; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 73c; 15/05/2018 – REG-ESCO Technologies Management Will Present at the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group: ESCO Board, Shareholders Support Deal

Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) had a decrease of 8.49% in short interest. LPLA’s SI was 1.24M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.49% from 1.36M shares previously. With 645,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)’s short sellers to cover LPLA’s short positions. The SI to Lpl Financial Holdings Inc’s float is 1.49%. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.12. About 593,619 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 29/03/2018 – LPL Financial Files Definitive Proxy Materials; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Will Buy Back Illegally Sold Securities From Investors With Interest; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q EPS $1.01; 28/03/2018 – Barron’s Recognizes Wayne von Borstel As A Leading National Advisor For 2018; 17/05/2018 – LPL Financial Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Will LPL, Lightyear Buy Cetera? — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.17B; 22/03/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 09/05/2018 – LPL Running Into Some Bad Publicity — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – LPL Financial and 626 Financial Welcome Tom Anderton and Ryan Howard

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares while 112 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.11% less from 76.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp has invested 0.02% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Lpl Financial Lc has 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Navellier And Assoc has invested 0.08% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Co stated it has 231,386 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Verition Fund Mngmt accumulated 14,549 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Eagle Asset Management owns 0.28% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 680,546 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 24,459 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group Inc owns 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 5,483 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 157,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 44,956 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 84 shares. Nordea Inv Management has invested 0.01% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Com holds 3,370 shares.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.92 billion. The Company’s brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, alternative investments such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance. It has a 13.93 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s fee platforms provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities.

Among 3 analysts covering LPL Financial Holdings Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:LPLA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. – Common Stock has $11000 highest and $9600 lowest target. $100.67’s average target is 19.67% above currents $84.12 stock price. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. – Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 9. Credit Suisse maintained LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold ESCO Technologies Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.04 million shares or 1.64% more from 23.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,841 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 324,785 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 328,747 are owned by National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. First Tru Advsr L P, Illinois-based fund reported 24,069 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Company owns 7,810 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 5,325 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 4,396 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.53 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Bamco Ny reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). D E Shaw And Communication holds 0% or 3,509 shares. Ghp Advisors invested 0.75% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 40,297 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,010 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric signature reduction solutions. It has a 24.2 P/E ratio. The Company’s RF Shielding and Test segment creates and makes RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests.

