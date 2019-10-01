ESCO Technologies (ESE) to pay $0.08 on Oct 17, 2019; MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (MGCLF) Sellers Decreased By 55.56% Their Shorts

ESCO Technologies Inc (NYSE:ESE) is expected to pay $0.08 on Oct 17, 2019. (NYSE:ESE) shareholders before Oct 2, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. ESCO Technologies Inc’s current price of $79.56 translates into 0.10% yield. ESCO Technologies Inc’s dividend has Oct 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $79.56. About 149,654 shares traded or 21.71% up from the average. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 36.98% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies 2Q Adj EPS 48c; 15/03/2018 – NY DPS: PSC Rules Against Three ESCOs, OKs 4th ESCO to Serve Low-Income Customers – 03/15/2018; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group to Buy ESCO for $1.05 Bln, Placing Planned to Raise Funds; 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC ESE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group PLC to Acquire ESCO for $1.05 Bln Equity Value; 16/05/2018 – Esco Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 19/04/2018 – ESCO Corporation to Join Leading Global Engineering Company, Weir; 15/05/2018 – REG-ESCO Technologies Management Will Present at the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.75; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ESCO Technologies Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.04 million shares or 1.64% more from 23.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 328,747 shares. 272,533 were accumulated by Royal Bank Of Canada. 9,574 are owned by Plancorp Ltd Liability. Moreover, Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 21,758 shares. 77,142 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Vanguard Gp accumulated 2.59 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. M&T State Bank reported 4,071 shares. 10,520 are owned by Voya Management Lc. Kames Plc stated it has 85,322 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.08% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 10,300 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc holds 2,195 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 170 shares. Fifth Third National Bank reported 0% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric signature reduction solutions. It has a 24.56 P/E ratio. The Company’s RF Shielding and Test segment creates and makes RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests.

