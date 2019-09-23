Esco Technologies (ESE) Shareholder Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Increased Holding by $2.71 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Mount Vernon Associates Boosted Its Position

Mount Vernon Associates Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 73.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Vernon Associates Inc bought 2,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.99 million, up from 2,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.89. About 2.13M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 28/03/2018 – CNET: Surprise! Trump doesn’t like Amazon; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 27/05/2018 – 50 books that inspire Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other tech titans; 14/05/2018 – SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS COMPROMISE “HEAD TAX” ON CITY’S LARGEST COMPANIES, INCLUDING AMAZON.COM, TO FIGHT AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 28/03/2018 – Cramer notes the Amazon-led declines, recommending some other, safer names for concerned homegamers; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esco Technologies Inc (ESE) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 33,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.73% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.37M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esco Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $78.88. About 46,958 shares traded. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 36.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 14/03/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/03/2018 – NY PSC: PSC Rules Against Three ESCOs, OKs 4th ESCO to Serve Low-Income Customers – 03/15/2018; 23/05/2018 – Esco Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – IN 2017 ESCO DELIVERED REVENUES OF US$632M AND PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITA OF US$68M; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies 2Q EPS 38c; 14/03/2018 ESCO Announces Acquisition of North American Utility Solutions Provider; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 19/04/2018 – UK’s Weir to buy U.S. mining tools maker ESCO for $1.05 bln; 14/03/2018 – ESCO: PURCHASE OF NORTH AMERICAN UTILITY SOLUTIONS PROVIDER; 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECH SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 68C TO 73C, EST. 84C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wallington Asset Mgmt Llc reported 2.38% stake. Menora Mivtachim, a Israel-based fund reported 29,126 shares. Holderness Invests holds 4.77% or 5,548 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Merriman Wealth Mgmt Lc has 3,779 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Culbertson A N And holds 0.21% or 405 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Liability holds 1.15% or 985 shares. Pioneer Bankshares N A Or invested 0.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.79M shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc has 1.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peavine Capital Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 170 shares. Marsico Capital Limited Liability Company holds 107,591 shares or 7.27% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Inc, New York-based fund reported 33,270 shares. Finemark Comml Bank & Tru has invested 0.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northeast Consultants Inc accumulated 6,583 shares or 1.28% of the stock.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $4.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4,955 shares to 12,335 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 142,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE).