Esco Technologies (ESE) Share Value Rose While Kames Capital Plc Has Increased Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Brighton Jones Has Boosted Position

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 24,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 561,914 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.25 million, up from 537,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 16.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 13,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.73% . The institutional investor held 85,322 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.04M, up from 72,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Esco Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $80.92. About 72,431 shares traded. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 36.98% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECH 2Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 40C; 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – WEIR HAS ENTERED INTO A BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ESCO CORPORATION (“ESCO”), A US COMPANY BASED IN PORTLAND, OREGON, FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF US$1,051M AND AN ESTIMATED; 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECH SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 68C TO 73C, EST. 84C; 19/04/2018 – DJ ESCO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESE); 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies 2Q Adj EPS 48c; 30/04/2018 – Weir’s Esco Deal May Unlock Secret to Longer-Lasting Frack Pump; 19/04/2018 – Weir to buy US industrial equipment maker Esco in $1.3bn deal; 23/05/2018 – Esco Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC ESE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Press Release: ESCO Announces Acquisition of North Amer Utility Solutions Provider

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwood Cap Assoc Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams owns 29,523 shares for 2.71% of their portfolio. Wharton Business Ltd Liability Co owns 38,971 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.03M shares. Princeton Strategies Gp Limited Liability Co holds 3.23% or 95,093 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Liability has 4.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Putnam Ltd Liability Com holds 4.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16.43 million shares. Consulate reported 0.96% stake. Martin Currie has invested 3.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Matarin Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,731 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability invested in 0.66% or 111,184 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 2.64 million shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Management Group Incorporated Lp holds 6.29% or 1.41 million shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc has 2.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 100,475 shares.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $857.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 7,889 shares to 302,689 shares, valued at $45.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 56,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,322 shares, and cut its stake in Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 11,004 shares to 15,634 shares, valued at $924,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) by 29,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,040 shares, and cut its stake in Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO).