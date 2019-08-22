Esco Technologies (ESE) Position Increased by Kames Capital Plc; As Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Stock Value Rose, Bsw Wealth Partners Has Decreased Position

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $147.04. About 737,329 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 17/05/2018 – Watch List Shields T.S.A. Screeners From Threatening, and Unruly, Travelers; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 19/04/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q EPS $2.42; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety of Their Home While Away; 09/04/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – TRAVELERS HAVE WITHDRAWN ALL OF REMEDIES THEY WERE CLAIMING; 12/04/2018 – Study: Pycnogenol® Reduces Leg Swelling and Jet Lag for Travelers; 24/05/2018 – Hilton Garden Inn Asks Foodies, Fans and Travelers to Vote for New Additions to Its Dining Menu; 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net $669M

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 18,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.73% . The institutional investor held 72,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 53,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Esco Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.89. About 73,406 shares traded. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 36.98% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – IN 2017 ESCO DELIVERED REVENUES OF US$632M AND PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITA OF US$68M; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group: ESCO Board, Shareholders Support Deal; 14/03/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – MANTA TO OPERATE AS PRODUCT LINE OF DOBLE ENGINEERING AS PART OF ESCO’S UTILITIES SOLUTIONS GROUP OPERATING SEGMENT; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group PLC to Acquire ESCO Corp; 30/04/2018 – Weir’s Esco Deal May Unlock Secret to Longer-Lasting Frack Pump; 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECH 2Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 40C; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies 2Q EPS 38c; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group to Buy ESCO for $1.05 Bln, Placing Planned to Raise Funds; 16/05/2018 – Esco Tech at Site Visit Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 52,630 shares to 384,021 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 639,497 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold ESE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.65 million shares or 2.73% less from 24.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 18,902 shares. Prudential Inc accumulated 0% or 42,642 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 17,599 shares. 16,918 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 10,034 shares. 97,223 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.03% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Everence Capital Mngmt owns 3,220 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 8,324 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. M&T Bank holds 0% or 4,111 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Conestoga Ltd Llc reported 2.14% stake. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Us State Bank De invested in 0.01% or 29,694 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 35,038 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (NYSE:GWW) by 1,500 shares to 2,808 shares, valued at $845,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV) by 46,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Nushares Etf Tr Nuveen Esg Smlcp.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11 million for 15.51 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

