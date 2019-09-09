Esco Technologies (ESE) Holder Geode Capital Management Raised Holding by $1.91 Million; Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) Shareholder Yacktman Asset Management LP Decreased Its Holding as Shares Rose

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Esco Technologies Inc (ESE) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 28,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.73% . The institutional investor held 301,449 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21M, up from 273,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Esco Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $77.09. About 131,804 shares traded. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 36.98% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 14/03/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – MANTA TO OPERATE AS PRODUCT LINE OF DOBLE ENGINEERING AS PART OF ESCO’S UTILITIES SOLUTIONS GROUP OPERATING SEGMENT; 30/04/2018 – Weir’s Esco Deal May Unlock Secret to Longer-Lasting Frack Pump; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – DJ ESCO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESE); 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC ESE.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.55 TO $3.65; 19/04/2018 – ESCO Corporation to Join Leading Global Engineering Company, Weir; 14/03/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – WEIR HAS ENTERED INTO A BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ESCO CORPORATION (“ESCO”), A US COMPANY BASED IN PORTLAND, OREGON, FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF US$1,051M AND AN ESTIMATED; 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – ESCO BOARD HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION AND SUPPORT HAS BEEN RECEIVED FROM REQUIRED MAJORITY OF ESCO SHAREHOLDERS

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 112,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 256,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.32 million, down from 369,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.44M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN DISCLOSES BOB BOROUJERDI’S DEPARTURE IN MEMO TO STAFF; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Is Said Financing Mubadala $8 Billion Petrobras Unit Bid; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES TURKISH INFLATION PEAKING ABOVE 12% LATE SUMMER; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and the CIA? Gary Cohn was reportedly almost named top spymaster; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Investment Management Rev $1.77B; 12/03/2018 – The Beekman Group Announces Recapitalization of Air Medical Platform REVA in Partnership with Directional Aviation and Financing from Goldman Sachs; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Vestar Capital Partners Agree to Sell Hearthside Food Solutions to an Investor Group Led by Charlesbank and P; 15/03/2018 – IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC IMB.L : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM PAN-CONVICTION LIST; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SEES SOUTH AFRICA GDP GROWTH AT 2.4% IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – GS CFO SAYS BANK HAS BEEN ACTIVELY HARVESTING IN EQUITIES I&L

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 517 are held by Heritage Wealth Advsr. 4,459 are owned by Excalibur Mgmt. Moreover, Homrich & Berg has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,780 shares. Bp Pcl holds 35,000 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.31% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 20.90M shares. Gradient Lc has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 541 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.3% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation invested in 25,092 shares. Tiedemann Lc has 3,585 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 66,133 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Maltese Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.59% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aswath Damodaran: The History of Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Australian banks likely to cut dividends: Goldman Sachs – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “H2O.ai Raises $72.5M Led by Goldman Sachs and Ping An to Democratize AI – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 9.37 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 174,954 shares to 2.61 million shares, valued at $171.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.72M shares, and has risen its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold ESE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.65 million shares or 2.73% less from 24.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,896 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0% or 116,946 shares. Citadel, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,858 shares. Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.01% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Kames Capital Public Ltd has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). New York-based M&T Retail Bank has invested 0% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Schroder Mgmt Group Incorporated holds 0.03% or 291,820 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 6,110 shares. Smithfield has 0% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,452 shares. State Street has invested 0% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 4,092 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Inc has 5,609 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 68,280 shares.