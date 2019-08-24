Escalade (ESCA) to pay $0.13 on Sep 16, 2019; Fastenal Co (FAST) Sentiment Is 0.88

Escalade Inc (NASDAQ:ESCA) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:ESCA) shareholders before Sep 6, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Escalade Inc’s current price of $10.00 translates into 1.25% yield. Escalade Inc’s dividend has Sep 9, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 8,249 shares traded or 2.68% up from the average. Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) has declined 12.65% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ESCA News: 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.08 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 Escalade 1Q EPS 8c; 17/05/2018 – Escalade Sells Equity Stake In STIGA Sports Group AB; 19/04/2018 – Escalade Sees Sales in Outdoor Categories Improving in 2nd Quarter as Weather Gets Better; 22/04/2018 – DJ Escalade Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESCA); 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – IT HAS SOLD IT’S 50% EQUITY SHARE OF STIGA SPORTS GROUP AB, HEADQUARTERED IN SWEDEN; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC ESCA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – ESCALADE SPORTS ENTERED INTO A LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR STIGA BRAND; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN INCREASE OF 200 BPS TO 28.0%

Fastenal Co (FAST) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 235 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 267 sold and trimmed stock positions in Fastenal Co. The hedge funds in our database now own: 234.08 million shares, down from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Fastenal Co in top ten holdings increased from 20 to 23 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 229 Increased: 159 New Position: 76.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells sporting goods to retailers, dealers, and wholesalers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $144.68 million. The firm makes, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products. It has a 15.58 P/E ratio. It offers archery products under the Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, Cajun Bowfishing, Karnage, Fletcher, and Rocket brand names; table tennis products under the STIGA and Ping-Pong brands; basketball goals under the Goalrilla, Goaliath, Silverback, Hoopstar, and Goalsetter brand names; and trampoline under the Vuly brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Escalade, Incorporated shares while 11 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 1.06% less from 3.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Limited Liability Corporation reported 19,418 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 2,599 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 13,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 17,150 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA). Deutsche Bank Ag owns 13,385 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 4,311 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 253 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA). Renaissance Techs Lc reported 181,660 shares. Wilen Mgmt reported 15,340 shares. 79,000 are owned by Northstar Gru Incorporated. North Star Invest Corp reported 495,755 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44M for 20.60 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.01 billion. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies primarily under the Fastenal name. It has a 22.3 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and building projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines and structures.