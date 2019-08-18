Escalade (ESCA) to pay $0.13 on Sep 16, 2019; Aveo Pharmaceuticals Has 0.69 Sentiment

Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVEO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.60, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 29 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 42 sold and reduced holdings in Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 45.06 million shares, down from 48.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 21 Increased: 18 New Position: 11.

Escalade Inc (NASDAQ:ESCA) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:ESCA) shareholders before Sep 6, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Escalade Inc’s current price of $10.16 translates into 1.23% yield. Escalade Inc’s dividend has Sep 9, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 9,467 shares traded or 20.48% up from the average. Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) has declined 12.65% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ESCA News: 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC ESCA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – ESCALADE SPORTS ENTERED INTO A LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR STIGA BRAND; 22/04/2018 – DJ Escalade Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESCA); 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.08 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 Escalade 1Q EPS 8c; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN INCREASE OF 200 BPS TO 28.0%; 17/05/2018 – Escalade Sells Equity Stake In STIGA Sports Group AB; 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – IT HAS SOLD IT’S 50% EQUITY SHARE OF STIGA SPORTS GROUP AB, HEADQUARTERED IN SWEDEN; 19/04/2018 – Escalade Sees Sales in Outdoor Categories Improving in 2nd Quarter as Weather Gets Better

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells sporting goods to retailers, dealers, and wholesalers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $146.99 million. The firm makes, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products. It has a 15.83 P/E ratio. It offers archery products under the Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, Cajun Bowfishing, Karnage, Fletcher, and Rocket brand names; table tennis products under the STIGA and Ping-Pong brands; basketball goals under the Goalrilla, Goaliath, Silverback, Hoopstar, and Goalsetter brand names; and trampoline under the Vuly brand.

Nea Management Company Llc holds 0.89% of its portfolio in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 20.90 million shares.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The company has market cap of $107.23 million. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

