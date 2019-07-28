Escalade (ESCA) Shareholder Beddow Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $757,152 as Share Value Declined; Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Declined While Falcon Edge Capital LP Trimmed by $474,000 Its Stake

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 63,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, down from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.98M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Escalade Inc. (ESCA) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 68,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.52% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 443,173 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, down from 512,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Escalade Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 8,516 shares traded or 18.10% up from the average. Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) has declined 11.27% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESCA News: 17/05/2018 – Escalade Sells Equity Stake In STIGA Sports Group AB; 19/04/2018 – Escalade Sees Sales in Outdoor Categories Improving in 2nd Quarter as Weather Gets Better; 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – ESCALADE SPORTS ENTERED INTO A LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR STIGA BRAND; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC ESCA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.08 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN INCREASE OF 200 BPS TO 28.0%; 19/04/2018 Escalade 1Q EPS 8c; 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – IT HAS SOLD IT’S 50% EQUITY SHARE OF STIGA SPORTS GROUP AB, HEADQUARTERED IN SWEDEN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Escalade Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESCA)

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 18 insider sales for $17.28 million activity. Benioff Marc also sold $2.36M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. On Tuesday, February 12 Harris Parker sold $1.03M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 6,331 shares. BLOCK KEITH sold $795,000 worth of stock. Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $18,169. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. 14,897 shares valued at $2.31 million were sold by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Before Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Salesforce Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for the Thirteenth Consecutive Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 444.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd Com has 8,665 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Kings Point Management invested in 0.02% or 738 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 80,402 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Tcw Group invested in 1.65M shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.92 million shares. The New York-based Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc has invested 1.6% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 85 were reported by Hilton Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Hl Services Limited Liability, a Kentucky-based fund reported 13,094 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 3.63M shares. Daiwa Securities has 0.06% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Artemis Mgmt Llp holds 0.37% or 203,382 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.39% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dsc Advsr LP holds 0.17% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 5,775 shares. 681,137 were reported by Pension. Finance Counselors Incorporated reported 0.44% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold ESCA shares while 11 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 1.06% less from 3.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 15,467 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wilen Investment stated it has 15,340 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA). Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 3,540 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 457,548 shares stake. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 179 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Plc holds 1,624 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 6,564 shares in its portfolio. 200 are held by Twin Tree Mngmt Lp. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 153,472 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 9,100 shares. Bancorporation Of America De reported 8,776 shares stake. 122,473 are held by Northern Tru. Citigroup Inc stated it has 2,630 shares.