ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 6.86 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Vericel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Analyst Recommendations

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Vericel Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has a 146.21% upside potential and a consensus target price of $13. On the other hand, Vericel Corporation’s potential upside is 49.35% and its average target price is $24. The information presented earlier suggests that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. looks more robust than Vericel Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 7.77% and 89% respectively. 0.39% are ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year ERYTECH Pharma S.A. had bearish trend while Vericel Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats ERYTECH Pharma S.A. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.