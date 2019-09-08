ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Since ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 127 18.72 N/A -5.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7%

Analyst Ratings

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00

$13 is ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 149.04%. On the other hand, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 132.21% and its consensus target price is $199. The results provided earlier shows that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. appears more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.77% and 95.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares. Competitively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year ERYTECH Pharma S.A. had bearish trend while Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.