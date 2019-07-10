ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

As Biotechnology businesses, ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.77% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.11% -1.07% -6.14% -17.26% -67.07% 10.85% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year ERYTECH Pharma S.A. was less bullish than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. beats on 4 of the 6 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.