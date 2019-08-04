ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.77% and 0.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.