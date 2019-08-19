ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Forward Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.77% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares and 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares. 0.39% are ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has -14.23% weaker performance while Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance.

