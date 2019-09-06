ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

This is a contrast between ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Axcella Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Axcella Health Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Axcella Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$13 is ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 149.04%. On the other hand, Axcella Health Inc.’s potential upside is 216.01% and its consensus target price is $22.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Axcella Health Inc. seems more appealing than ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.77% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year ERYTECH Pharma S.A. was less bearish than Axcella Health Inc.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.