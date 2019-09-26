ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) Touches $4.60 Low on Sep, 26; GSV Capital (GSVC) Sentiment Is 0.64

GSV Capital Corp (GSVC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.11, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 18 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 28 decreased and sold equity positions in GSV Capital Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 5.28 million shares, down from 5.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding GSV Capital Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 11 Increased: 9 New Position: 9.

Needham Investment Management Llc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. for 401,759 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 100,000 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. has 0.25% invested in the company for 166,642 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,000 shares.

The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 90,932 shares traded or 27.52% up from the average. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (GSVC) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GSVC News: 25/04/2018 – Michelson Runway Cohort 2 Startups Assemble for ASU + GSV 2018; 23/03/2018 – GSV CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $40M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 13/04/2018 – RISE Education to Speak on Technologies Driving Education Innovation in China at ASU + GSV Summit; 08/05/2018 – GSV CAPITAL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED EXPANSION OF CURRENT SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $5 MLN TO AN AGGREGATE OF $15 MLN; 23/03/2018 – GSV Cap Corp. Announces Pricing of $40M Convertible Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – GSV Capital Corp. Announces Pricing of $40 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 13/03/2018 – GSV Capital 4Q Net Decrease in Net Assets From Ops 12 Cents/Share; 23/03/2018 – GSV CAPITAL CORP SAYS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $40 MILLION CONVERTIBLE NOTES OFFERING; 29/03/2018 – Michelson Runway EdTech Startups Set Their Sights on ASU + GSV Summit 2018; 08/05/2018 – GSV CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSETS OF $9.99 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. The company has market cap of $127.67 million. It makes direct investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. It has a 12.45 P/E ratio. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $226,660 activity.