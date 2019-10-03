ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) Touches $4.22 Low on Oct, 3; Kforce (KFRC) Shorts Decreased By 7.44%

Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) had a decrease of 7.44% in short interest. KFRC’s SI was 465,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 7.44% from 502,800 shares previously. With 115,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC)’s short sellers to cover KFRC’s short positions. The SI to Kforce Inc’s float is 2.04%. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 98,506 shares traded. Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has declined 7.99% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical KFRC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Kforce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFRC); 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q Rev $346.3M; 15/05/2018 – Hancock Holding Buys New 1.1% Position in Kforce; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS 62C TO 65C, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q REV. $346.3M, EST. $345.0M; 25/04/2018 – Kforce Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Broadview Advisors LLC Exits Position in Kforce; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS $355M TO $360M, EST. 61C

The stock of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) reached all time low today, Oct, 3 and still has $3.97 target or 6.00% below today's $4.22 share price. This indicates more downside for the $80.71 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.97 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.84M less. The stock decreased 4.95% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 150 shares traded. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) has declined 71.46% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.46% the S&P500.

Kforce Inc. provides professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $888.53 million. It operates through three divisions: Technology , Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS). It has a 6.88 P/E ratio. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, e-commerce, technology infrastructure, network architecture, and security.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold Kforce Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.76 million shares or 1.92% less from 20.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc, a Arizona-based fund reported 19 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Zebra Mngmt Lc accumulated 8,540 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0.02% invested in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Sg Americas Secs Limited has invested 0% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Tower Ltd (Trc) invested in 0% or 198 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 21,835 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested in 6,184 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 422,673 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) for 108,928 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Ameritas Investment Partners invested in 0% or 1,903 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 358,970 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Paradigm Cap Mgmt owns 121,750 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Northern holds 0% or 486,762 shares.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company has market cap of $80.71 million. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.