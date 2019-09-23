ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) Reaches $4.80 Yearly Low; RIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SERA MEDIAGROUP S (RZSMF) Shorts Raised By 331.42%

RIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SERA MEDIAGROUP S (OTCMKTS:RZSMF) had an increase of 331.42% in short interest. RZSMF’s SI was 955,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 331.42% from 221,500 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 1911 days are for RIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SERA MEDIAGROUP S (OTCMKTS:RZSMF)’s short sellers to cover RZSMF’s short positions. It closed at $0.96 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RZSMF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “RCS Media Has Been Another Golden Opportunity From Fiat Chrysler – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2017.

RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. operates as a multimedia publishing firm in Italy, Spain, and internationally. The company has market cap of $510.19 million. The companyÂ’s News Italy segment publishes Corriere della Sera, a national news and information daily newspaper; publishes magazines, including IO Donna, Amica, Living, Abitare, Oggi, Style Magazine, Dove, Sano & Leggero, and Oggi Cucino; offers Insieme and Io e il mio Bambino publications with a focus on the childhood market; organizes events and fairs under the Bimbinfiera name; and provides assorted products and test samples for mothers. It has a 4.29 P/E ratio. This segment also operates Websites, such as Living.corriere.it, Iodonna.it, Amica.it, Oggi.it, Doveviaggi.corriere.it, Style.corriere.it, Doveclub.it, Abitare.it, and quimamme.it; and operates five television satellite channels.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company has market cap of $87.08 million. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

