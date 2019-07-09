ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.77% and 0%. ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 0.39%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.11% -1.07% -6.14% -17.26% -67.07% 10.85% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01%

For the past year ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s stock price has bigger growth than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.