ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) Comparing side by side

Both ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Synthorx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Synthorx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Synthorx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Synthorx Inc. is $30, which is potential 67.50% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Synthorx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.77% and 86.2%. Insiders owned 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s stock price has bigger decline than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.