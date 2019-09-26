ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has 7.77% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has 0.39% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma S.A. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

The potential upside of the peers is 180.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has -14.23% weaker performance while ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.

Dividends

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.