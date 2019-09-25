ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Comparing side by side

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and InflaRx N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and InflaRx N.V.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and InflaRx N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 175.42%. Competitively InflaRx N.V. has an average target price of $6, with potential upside of 127.51%. The information presented earlier suggests that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. looks more robust than InflaRx N.V. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 7.77% and 53.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year ERYTECH Pharma S.A. was less bearish than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. beats on 5 of the 8 factors InflaRx N.V.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.