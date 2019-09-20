ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Analyst Recommendations

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has a 146.21% upside potential and an average price target of $13. Competitively the consensus price target of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 96.07% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. seems more appealing than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.77% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares and 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s shares. Competitively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.09% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year ERYTECH Pharma S.A. had bearish trend while Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.