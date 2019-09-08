ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Contrasting side by side

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s upside potential is 149.04% at a $13 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.77% and 1.6% respectively. ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 0.39%. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 42.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year ERYTECH Pharma S.A. had bearish trend while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.