ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. is $13, with potential upside of 137.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.77% and 61.2%. ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s share held by insiders are 0.39%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has -14.23% weaker performance while Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 5.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ERYTECH Pharma S.A. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.