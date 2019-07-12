ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Biofrontera AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Biofrontera AG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.77% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.04% of Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors. ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 0.39%. Competitively, Biofrontera AG has 0.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.11% -1.07% -6.14% -17.26% -67.07% 10.85% Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68%

For the past year ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than Biofrontera AG.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Biofrontera AG beats ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.