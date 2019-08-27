ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Comparison side by side

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 90.99 N/A -7.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 9 2.90

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $126.73 average price target and a 53.20% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.77% and 89.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has -14.23% weaker performance while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.