ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 77.61 N/A -0.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has a 137.23% upside potential and a consensus price target of $13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.77% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares and 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 0.39%. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has 4.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has weaker performance than ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.