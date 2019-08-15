Among 5 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has $50 highest and $3100 lowest target. $40.80’s average target is 56.86% above currents $26.01 stock price. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had 12 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, May 24. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 1 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The stock of Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. See Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) latest ratings:

24/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Santander Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $46 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53 New Target: $41 Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $43 Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $51 New Target: $43 Downgrade

The stock of Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.16 target or 9.00% below today’s $1.27 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $93.49 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $1.16 price target is reached, the company will be worth $8.41 million less. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.27. About 3.29M shares traded or 15.58% up from the average. Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) has declined 87.52% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EROS News: 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 02/04/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 1, JYOTI DESHPANDE, GROUP CEO AND MD OF THE COMPANY, RESIGNED FROM THESE POSITIONS – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL 4Q NET INCOME 607.9M RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Eros International’s CFO, Prem Parameswaran, To Be Featured in TV ASIA Interview; 23/05/2018 – Eros International Announces Indian Subsidiary Results; 23/05/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 1.7B RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S EROS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA LTD EROS.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT FROM CONTOPS 356 MLN RUPEES VS 206.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/05/2018 – Eros International Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/03/2018 Eros International Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – EROS INTL FOUNDERS HELD 60.1% STAKE IN CO. AS OF MARCH 31

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company has market cap of $93.49 million. The firm distributes its film content through various distribution channels, such as theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary that includes music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television, video on demand, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service. It currently has negative earnings. It also distributes its film content through physical formats, such as DVDs and video compact discs in hotels and on airlines, as well as for use on mobile networks; and distributes and licenses content on physical media, including on Blu-ray discs, DVDs, and VCDs.

More notable recent Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CLASS ACTION DEADLINE – Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Investors with Over $50,000 in Losses of Looming Deadline in Investigation of Eros International PLC (NYSE: EROS) – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) and Encourages Eros Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE – Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces Class Action Investigation of Eros International PLC (NYSE: EROS) – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eros -3% as it delays annual report for auditors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EROS 7-Day DEADLINE REMINDER & UPDATE: Hagens Berman Reminds Eros Intâ€™l Plc (EROS) Investors of August 20, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SQM: A Lithium Stock To Buy With An Attractive Economic Moat – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SQM: More Pain Ahead For Lithium – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SQM slips as lower lithium margins mark disappointing quarter – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SQM offers downbeat view of short-term lithium demand; shares -9% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lithium Miners News For The Month Of July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.