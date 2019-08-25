Eros International Plc (EROS) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) is a company in the Movie Production Theaters industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eros International Plc has 50.2% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 47.00% institutional ownership for its peers. 45.17% of Eros International Plc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.97% of all Movie Production Theaters companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Eros International Plc and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eros International Plc 0.00% -52.00% -31.00% Industry Average 2.39% 12.60% 3.80%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Eros International Plc and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eros International Plc N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 46.93M 1.96B 33.43

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Eros International Plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eros International Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 2.00 2.89

The potential upside of the peers is 79.90%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eros International Plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eros International Plc 3.75% 10.67% -80.49% -82.32% -87.52% -79.98% Industry Average 5.85% 16.27% 0.00% 0.00% 14.52% 11.51%

For the past year Eros International Plc has -79.98% weaker performance while Eros International Plc’s rivals have 11.51% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eros International Plc are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Eros International Plc’s peers have 0.63 and 0.63 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eros International Plc has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eros International Plc’s peers.

Dividends

Eros International Plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Eros International Plc’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, such as theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary that includes music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television, video on demand, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service. It also distributes its film content through physical formats, such as DVDs and video compact discs (VCDs) in hotels and on airlines, as well as for use on mobile networks; and distributes and licenses content on physical media, including on Blu-ray discs, DVDs, and VCDs. In addition, the company distributes its film content to Internet platforms, as well as to wholesalers and retailers; and licenses content to third party distributors internationally to provide content dubbed into local languages for non-South Asian audiences. Further, it is involved in direct sales to corporate customers who bundle the companyÂ’s DVDs or VCDs with their products for promotional purposes. The company has rights for approximately 3,000 films in its library. Additionally, it operates as a music publisher for third party owned music rights. The company also provides music content directly, as well as through third party platforms or licensing deals; and through streaming services, such as digital streaming, CDs, and publishing/master rights licensing. Eros International Plc was founded in 1977 and is based in Secaucus, New Jersey.