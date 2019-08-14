Eros International Com Gbp0.30 (EROS) Share Value Declined While Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Decreased Holding; Narwhal Capital Management Cut Its Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stake by $2.67 Million

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 22,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 218,511 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.87 million, down from 241,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $139.15. About 506,951 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Eros International Com Gbp0.30 (EROS) by 22.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 626,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 80.49% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.23 million, down from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Eros International Com Gbp0.30 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3. About 1.78M shares traded. Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) has declined 87.52% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EROS News: 04/05/2018 – Eros lnternational’s CFO, Prem Parameswaran, To Be Featured in TV ASIA Interview; 02/04/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC – KISHORE LULLA HAS BECOME CEO OF CO EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 1, IN ADDITION TO HIS POSITION AS GROUP CHAIRMAN OF CO; 23/05/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 1.7B RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL 4Q NET INCOME 607.9M RUPEES; 08/03/2018 Eros International Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Eros International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 16/05/2018 – Eros International Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – Mangrove’s August Says Short Eros International at Sohn: TOPLive; 02/04/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC – DESHPANDE WILL REMAIN AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc Com Usd0.001 Cl A (NYSE:WDAY) by 21,726 shares to 159,855 shares, valued at $30.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Com New by 418,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Mag Silver Corp Com Npv Isin #Ca55903q1046 Sedol #2581332 (NYSEMKT:MVG).

More notable recent Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Eros International, Sunlands Technology, Fred’s, and Acer Therapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IMPORTANT DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Eros International Plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS BUD, EQT, EROS, TEVA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “1-WEEK DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Eros International Plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Eros International PLC and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before August 20 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,349 shares to 6,110 shares, valued at $862,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vulcan Materials Co (Holding Co) (VMC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Vulcan Materials Co. names new board member – Birmingham Business Journal” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.