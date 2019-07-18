Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) EPS Estimated At $0.33; Fortis Inchares (FTS) Shorts Decreased By 0.4%

Analysts expect Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 725.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. T_ERO’s profit would be $28.04 million giving it 18.48 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Ero Copper Corp.’s analysts see 43.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.4. About 129,667 shares traded. Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Fortis Inchares (NYSE:FTS) had a decrease of 0.4% in short interest. FTS’s SI was 4.83 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.4% from 4.84M shares previously. With 268,000 avg volume, 18 days are for Fortis Inchares (NYSE:FTS)’s short sellers to cover FTS’s short positions. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 246,443 shares traded. Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has risen 13.58% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.15% the S&P500. Some Historical FTS News: 10/04/2018 – FORTIS SAYS MERGED COMPANY TO DO RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO INR40B; 12/04/2018 – IHH HEALTHCARE IS SAID TO PROPOSE UP TO $1.3 BLN OFFER FOR FORTIS, TOPPING TPG – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 17/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – REGULATION 30 UPDATE – IHH OFFER; 28/03/2018 – Manipal aims to become listed Indian hospital giant with Fortis purchase; 27/03/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – GETS UNSOLICITED NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM MANIPAL HEALTH ENTERPRISES; 25/03/2018 – TPG, MANIPAL ARE SAID TO NEAR DEAL FOR CONTROL OF FORTIS HEALTH; 21/05/2018 – MANIPAL HEALTH OPEN OFFER PROPOSAL FOR FORTIS MALAR TERMINATED; 22/03/2018 – Wataynikaneyap Power Project Funding Announced – Fortis Updates Five-Year Capital Investment Plan; 01/05/2018 – FORTIS SEES 5-YEAR CAPITAL PLAN C$15.1B, SAW C$14.5B; 23/03/2018 – MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS – ORDERED INVESTIGATION INTO AFFAIRS OF FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD AND HAS ASSIGNED THE SAME TO SFIO ON FEB 17

More notable recent Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Fortis Inc. (FTS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fortis Inc. Releases 2019 Sustainability Update Toronto Stock Exchange:FTS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fortis: Safety, Stability, And Growth In A Single Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FortisBC wins long-term contract to supply LNG for China – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Fortis Inc. to Hold Teleconference on August 2 to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility firm in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $17.10 billion. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail clients in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail clients in ArizonaÂ’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts comprising 54 MW of solar capacity. It has a 23.06 P/E ratio. The firm also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 994,000 clients in approximately 135 communities in British Columbia, Canada.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. The firm also explores for gold and silver ores. It has a 154.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

More notable recent Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) news were published by: Theglobeandmail.com which released: “The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX – The Globe and Mail” on June 14, 2019, also Theglobeandmail.com with their article: “Wednesday’s TSX breakouts: A little-known stock that’s up 38% with a further 40% gain forecast – The Globe and Mail” published on June 12, 2019, Theglobeandmail.com published: “Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: A beaten-down stock with 8 buy calls and a 43% gain expected – The Globe and Mail” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) were released by: Theglobeandmail.com and their article: “Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: A stock with a stable dividend, a 22% gain expected and 9 buy calls – The Globe and Mail” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Best Copper Stocks of 2019 on the TSX – Investing News Network” with publication date: July 04, 2019.